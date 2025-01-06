South Africa Dominates with Stunning 10-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan

Following a decisive victory over Pakistan, South Africa secured a 10-wicket win in Cape Town, marking a series whitewash in the two-match series. Captain Temba Bavuma expressed immense satisfaction with his team's performance, emphasizing their motivation and preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

Bavuma praised the team's determination, stating, "It's satisfying, good old Test cricket that we're used to. There's was something for the new-ball bowlers and then it flattened out, and our batters dug in for a good score." He also lauded Kwena Maphaka's youthful exuberance and unwavering resolve in the contest.

Despite a determined effort from Pakistan on Day 4, South Africa's bowling prowess prevailed. Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada played pivotal roles, restricting Pakistan to 478 and setting an easy target. David Bedingham's aggressive 44 not out ensured a swift victory, leading South Africa to 59 runs in just 43 balls. Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his outstanding double century.

