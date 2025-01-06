Left Menu

South Africa Dominates with Stunning 10-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan

Temba Bavuma led South Africa to a resounding 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the final Test at Cape Town, securing a series whitewash. Bavuma praised his team's motivation for the upcoming World Test Championship final and highlighted exceptional performances, including Ryan Rickelton's double century and Keshav Maharaj's crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:23 IST
South Africa Dominates with Stunning 10-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan
Temba Bavuma. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following a decisive victory over Pakistan, South Africa secured a 10-wicket win in Cape Town, marking a series whitewash in the two-match series. Captain Temba Bavuma expressed immense satisfaction with his team's performance, emphasizing their motivation and preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship Final at Lord's.

Bavuma praised the team's determination, stating, "It's satisfying, good old Test cricket that we're used to. There's was something for the new-ball bowlers and then it flattened out, and our batters dug in for a good score." He also lauded Kwena Maphaka's youthful exuberance and unwavering resolve in the contest.

Despite a determined effort from Pakistan on Day 4, South Africa's bowling prowess prevailed. Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada played pivotal roles, restricting Pakistan to 478 and setting an easy target. David Bedingham's aggressive 44 not out ensured a swift victory, leading South Africa to 59 runs in just 43 balls. Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his outstanding double century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025