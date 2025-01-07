Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory

With the ambitious goal of becoming China's next Grand Slam tennis champion, Zheng Qinwen stands in the spotlight as a key figure in women's tennis. Her journey draws inevitable comparisons to the trailblazer Li Na, who hoisted the Australian Open trophy a decade before Zheng reached the final.

Currently ranked fifth in the world, Zheng aims to surpass her mentor by securing major titles. Her path has been one of gradual progression, showcasing significant victories, including an Olympic gold in Paris and commendable performances across various international tournaments.

However, Zheng faces a formidable obstacle in Aryna Sabalenka, who remains undefeated against her. While Zheng continues to hone both her mental toughness and gameplay, the tennis world watches with bated breath to see if she can conquer her nemesis and carve her name into history.

(With inputs from agencies.)