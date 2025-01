Kyrgios' Surprise Return: Australia's Davis Cup Hope

In an unexpected move, former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been named in Australia's Davis Cup squad for their upcoming match against Sweden. The decision comes from team captain Lleyton Hewitt, who also selected Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, and Thanasi Kokkinakis for the Stockholm event.

Kyrgios, at 29, has faced ongoing fitness challenges, battling knee, foot, and wrist injuries since 2022. With the Australian Open set to commence soon, his participation remains doubtful. His recent performance at the Brisbane International, where he lost to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, raised further questions about his capability to endure the rigors of Grand Slam tennis.

The Davis Cup inclusion offers a potential reunion with Kokkinakis in doubles, reminiscent of their 2020 Australian Open victory. Kyrgios previously competed in the Davis Cup in 2019 and achieved significant singles success at Wimbledon in 2022, reaching the final against Novak Djokovic.

