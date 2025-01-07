Left Menu

Renshaw Reflects on Australian Opener Race and Career Aspirations

Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw discussed his position in the selection race for the national team's opening spot, following David Warner's retirement. Despite feeling low in the pecking order, Renshaw remains focused on enjoying his game and values the specialist role of opening batting, aiming for potential future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:43 IST
Matt Renshaw
  • Country:
  • Australia

Matt Renshaw, a member of the Australian Test cricket team, revealed on Tuesday that he was unaware of any possibility of replacing retired opener David Warner during the Border-Gavaskar series against India.

Cricket Australia considered several players, including Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and Sam Konstas, for the opening position, with McSweeney and Konstas joining the playing XI.

Renshaw feels further down the selection line but welcomes his experience, mostly in Asia, as he aspires for inclusion in the upcoming Sri Lanka series squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

