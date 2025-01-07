Left Menu

Rabada's Relentless Rivalry: South Africa Eyes WTC Final Against Australia

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is candid about the impending challenge of facing reigning champions Australia in the World Test Championship final. Despite being underdogs, Rabada and his team are motivated and preparing earnestly under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, hoping to recreate past victories against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:04 IST
Rabada's Relentless Rivalry: South Africa Eyes WTC Final Against Australia
Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's fiery pacer, is eagerly anticipating the World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to take place at Lord's in June. Rabada's history of victories over Australia has infused the Proteas with confidence and determination as they prepare for this significant face-off.

Champions Australia secured their place in the final with a decisive victory over India, while South Africa qualified earlier after an impressive win against Pakistan. Despite being seen as underdogs, Rabada believes the intense rivalry and past successes against Australia will inspire his team to challenge the defending champions.

Coach Shukri Conrad underscored the importance of the Test format and praised captain Temba Bavuma for his stellar leadership and performances, which have significantly contributed to South Africa's resurgence. The team aims to maintain momentum and prepare thoroughly for the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025