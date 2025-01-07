Rabada's Relentless Rivalry: South Africa Eyes WTC Final Against Australia

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's fiery pacer, is eagerly anticipating the World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to take place at Lord's in June. Rabada's history of victories over Australia has infused the Proteas with confidence and determination as they prepare for this significant face-off.

Champions Australia secured their place in the final with a decisive victory over India, while South Africa qualified earlier after an impressive win against Pakistan. Despite being seen as underdogs, Rabada believes the intense rivalry and past successes against Australia will inspire his team to challenge the defending champions.

Coach Shukri Conrad underscored the importance of the Test format and praised captain Temba Bavuma for his stellar leadership and performances, which have significantly contributed to South Africa's resurgence. The team aims to maintain momentum and prepare thoroughly for the final showdown.

