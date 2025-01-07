Guangzhou FC, a powerhouse in Chinese soccer history, announced its disbandment on Monday due to overwhelming debts. Once celebrated as the most successful soccer club in China, the team faced insurmountable financial challenges that it could not overcome.

Initially operating as Guangzhou Evergrande, the club was unable to satisfy the financial criteria set by the Chinese Football Association for participation in the 2025 domestic season. The club expressed regret to its fans, acknowledging the significant impact of its fiscal difficulties.

Guangzhou's journey was remarkable until financial woes hit. Under the helm of Evergrande, the club embarked on lavish spending sprees, attracting international stars and top-tier coaches. This strategy garnered eight Chinese Super League titles and two Asian Champions Leagues. However, massive debts forced the club's downfall, marking an end to its storied legacy.

