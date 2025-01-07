Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Player of the Month after Stellar Performance

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for December 2024 following his exceptional performance against Australia in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah took 22 wickets in December at an outstanding average of 14.22 over three Tests, concluding his five-Test series tally with 32 wickets. Despite a back spasm preventing him from bowling during Australia's second innings in Sydney, his performance was pivotal, with nine wickets each in the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests.

Bumrah faces competition from Australian captain Pat Cummins and South African bowler Dane Paterson, who also exhibited remarkable performances. Cummins led his team to a 3-1 series victory over India with 17 wickets in three Tests, while Paterson played a key role in South Africa's campaign against Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 13 wickets, securing a place in the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)