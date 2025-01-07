Left Menu

Deep Das Gupta Critiques India's Defensive Strategy in Border-Gavaskar Series

Former Indian cricketer Deep Das Gupta criticizes India’s defensive approach in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting their batting-heavy selection. He believes this mindset led to their struggles despite an initial win. Looking ahead, India aims for success in the Champions Trophy, beginning with a match against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:33 IST
Deep Das Gupta Critiques India's Defensive Strategy in Border-Gavaskar Series
Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Deep Das Gupta has openly criticized India's strategy during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, labeling it as 'defensive'. According to Das Gupta, the team's selection reflected a cautious mindset, starting from the first Test match.

Das Gupta highlighted India's choice to bolster the batting lineup up to No.8, including Washington Sundar as a specialist batsman, even though he bowled only a few overs. This approach, he argued, compromised the team's bowling strength.

India's conservative strategy, Das Gupta said, was a key factor in their inability to maintain the momentum from their historic win in Perth, ultimately losing the series 1-3 against Australia. As India prepares for the Champions Trophy, they aim to build on their T20 World Cup success. Matches kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand, followed by India's clash against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025