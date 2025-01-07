Deep Das Gupta Critiques India's Defensive Strategy in Border-Gavaskar Series

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Deep Das Gupta has openly criticized India's strategy during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, labeling it as 'defensive'. According to Das Gupta, the team's selection reflected a cautious mindset, starting from the first Test match.

Das Gupta highlighted India's choice to bolster the batting lineup up to No.8, including Washington Sundar as a specialist batsman, even though he bowled only a few overs. This approach, he argued, compromised the team's bowling strength.

India's conservative strategy, Das Gupta said, was a key factor in their inability to maintain the momentum from their historic win in Perth, ultimately losing the series 1-3 against Australia. As India prepares for the Champions Trophy, they aim to build on their T20 World Cup success. Matches kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand, followed by India's clash against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)