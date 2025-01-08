Action-Packed Sports Highlights: From NBA Triple-Doubles to LIV Golf and Beyond

In the dynamic world of sports, recent events have kept fans on the edge of their seats. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his prowess with a triple-double, even sustaining an injury, as the Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Toronto Raptors 128-104.

The NHL spotlight shifted towards the Buffalo Sabres, who ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders announced the dismissal of head coach Antonio Pierce following a disappointing season.

On the golf greens, the 2025 LIV Golf schedule revealed novel stops and innovations, while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused league ignited excitement in Florida. Additionally, the tennis world anticipates Novak Djokovic's potential record-breaking run at the Australian Open.

