Namhail Nangmo Shatters Record with Fastest Goal in Ice Hockey League

Namhail Nangmo created history by scoring the fastest goal in the Ice Hockey League today, setting a new milestone. On the third day of Ice Hockey League Season 2, Maryul Spamo began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Shakar Chiktan Queens.

In the men's category, the Humas Warriors established a dominant presence with a 6-1 triumph in the opening match, while defending champions Kang Sings and Changthang Shans continued their strong performances, winning 4-1 and 6-2, respectively. The event, hosted at Leh's Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium, is organized in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

The third day of the league produced intense action, leaving fans exhilarated. Despite United Nubra managing to score through Padma Minger in the 43rd minute, Humas Warriors secured their victory with a late flourish by Waseem Bilal, capping off a formidable 6-1 win. Kang Sings later sealed a 4-1 win, maintaining a perfect start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)