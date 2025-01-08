Left Menu

Namhail Nangmo Shatters Record with Fastest Goal in Ice Hockey League

Namhail Nangmo set a new record for the fastest goal in Ice Hockey League history on Day 3 of Season 2. Maryul Spamo began with a 4-0 win. Humas Warriors and Kang Sings also secured victories. The event is supported by UT Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association at NDS Stadium, Leh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:31 IST
Namhail Nangmo Shatters Record with Fastest Goal in Ice Hockey League
Players of Kang Sings and Changla Blasters (Photo: Ice Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Namhail Nangmo created history by scoring the fastest goal in the Ice Hockey League today, setting a new milestone. On the third day of Ice Hockey League Season 2, Maryul Spamo began their campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Shakar Chiktan Queens.

In the men's category, the Humas Warriors established a dominant presence with a 6-1 triumph in the opening match, while defending champions Kang Sings and Changthang Shans continued their strong performances, winning 4-1 and 6-2, respectively. The event, hosted at Leh's Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium, is organized in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

The third day of the league produced intense action, leaving fans exhilarated. Despite United Nubra managing to score through Padma Minger in the 43rd minute, Humas Warriors secured their victory with a late flourish by Waseem Bilal, capping off a formidable 6-1 win. Kang Sings later sealed a 4-1 win, maintaining a perfect start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025