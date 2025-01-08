Elon Musk's Rumored Interest in Buying Liverpool FC Stirs Conversations

Elon Musk, known for his innovations with Tesla and SpaceX, is reportedly interested in acquiring Liverpool FC. The Premier League giant is currently owned by Fenway Sports Group, which denies the club is up for sale, though they have welcomed external investments previously.

Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, confirmed his son's interest but downplayed imminent purchase plans. The club recently sold a minority stake to U.S. firm Dynasty Equity, reiterating its long-term commitment to Liverpool's growth, having recently reclaimed their status in European football.

Additionally, Musk's involvement in British political discourse has intensified following the Labour Party's recent election win. His social network platform, X, has been a medium for calling new elections, leading to concerns about his influence on political stability.

