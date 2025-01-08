Left Menu

Ashleigh Gardner Advocates for Expanded Women's Ashes Series

Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner recommends extending the women's Ashes series to nine matches. She argues for more Test matches against England, despite challenges. England's Tammy Beaumont supports Gardner, emphasizing the importance of the series narrative. The proposed expansion aims to enhance the competitiveness and storyline of women's cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner Advocates for Expanded Women's Ashes Series
Ashleigh Gardner. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has called for an expansion of the women's Ashes series to nine matches, including three Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Speaking to reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Gardner expressed her desire for more Tests against England, acknowledging the logistical challenges such an extension would entail.

The current women's Ashes format includes a one-off Test and shorter white-ball series. Gardner and her counterparts believe more games would benefit the rivalry and enhance the overall narrative. Notably, England's Tammy Beaumont supports Gardner's proposal, citing the storytelling aspect as crucial to the series' appeal.

Gardner, who played a pivotal role in the previous Test match, where she was named 'Player of the Match', notes the difficulty in scheduling longer series due to overlapping commitments. While the logistics pose hurdles, both Gardner and Beaumont concur that a more extensive series would enrich the competition, much like the men's format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

