Left Menu

Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Faces Cricketing Realities

Sam Konstas, Australia's teenage cricket sensation, reflects on a tense exchange with Jasprit Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Konstas aimed to delay play but acknowledges Bumrah ultimately prevailed. He also recounts a memorable on-field encounter with his childhood hero, Virat Kohli, highlighting the learning experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:10 IST
Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Faces Cricketing Realities
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's young cricket prodigy, Sam Konstas, recently opened up about a tense interaction with India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident, which unfolded during the heated fifth test, saw the teenage Australian admit to trying to stall the game, only for Bumrah to get the upper hand.

Konstas' on-field skirmishes didn't end there; he also had a memorable exchange with Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. Despite a physical shoulder charge initiated by Kohli, the Australian newcomer later expressed admiration for his childhood hero, even sharing a post-match conversation.

Reflecting on his experiences, Konstas acknowledged them as important learning moments in his budding career. He also expressed gratitude for Kohli's graciousness, as the Indian captain wished him well for future endeavors, showing the camaraderie beyond competition in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025