Belgian Grand Prix Secures Future at Spa

Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will continue to feature in the race calendar for four out of six years until 2031, following a contract extension. The confirmed years are 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031, with the event still pending an alternate location for 2028 and 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:37 IST
Formula One has announced a contract extension that ensures the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the racing calendar for four out of six years until 2031.

The confirmed events will take place in 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031, while the sport continues to seek an alternate venue for 2028 and 2030.

This year's grand prix is already scheduled for July 27, reinforcing the enduring significance of the historic circuit for Formula One enthusiasts worldwide.

