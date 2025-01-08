Belgian Grand Prix Secures Future at Spa
Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will continue to feature in the race calendar for four out of six years until 2031, following a contract extension. The confirmed years are 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031, with the event still pending an alternate location for 2028 and 2030.
This year's grand prix is already scheduled for July 27, reinforcing the enduring significance of the historic circuit for Formula One enthusiasts worldwide.
