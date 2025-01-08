Belgian Grand Prix Secures Future at Spa

Formula One has announced a contract extension that ensures the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will remain on the racing calendar for four out of six years until 2031.

The confirmed events will take place in 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031, while the sport continues to seek an alternate venue for 2028 and 2030.

This year's grand prix is already scheduled for July 27, reinforcing the enduring significance of the historic circuit for Formula One enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)