Patrick Kluivert Takes Charge: Indonesia's 2026 World Cup Hopes Under New Leadership

In a strategic move to amplify their 2026 World Cup qualification bid, Indonesia announced the appointment of former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert as their men's national team coach. Tasked with revamping the squad, Kluivert's tenure offers new hope after the recent dismissal of South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong.

Kluivert, who boasts a remarkable international career with 40 goals in 79 appearances, and a UEFA Champions League title with Ajax, will lead Indonesia until 2027. The ex-AC Milan and Barcelona star inherits a team currently third in their group, one point shy of Australia's second-place standing in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Since retiring from playing in 2008, Kluivert has honed his coaching expertise across diverse roles—ranging from managerial positions at Adana Demirspor and Curaçao to being the director of football at Paris St Germain. His first test will be an away World Cup qualifier against Australia on March 20, aiming to propel Indonesia towards their first World Cup since 1938.

