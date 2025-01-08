Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: The Incomparable Fast Bowling Maestro

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest all-format fast bowler following his exceptional performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah took 32 wickets in Australia, leading India’s bowling attack, and Clarke believes his versatility across formats sets him apart from other greats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:43 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: The Incomparable Fast Bowling Maestro
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has lauded Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the greatest all-format fast bowler after a stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a series of outstanding performances, Bumrah claimed 32 wickets over five Tests, showcasing a remarkable skill level for an overseas pacer in Australia. Clarke praised Bumrah's versatility, noting he excelled across Test, One Day, and T20 formats, making him arguably the best fast bowler in these contemporary formats.

Despite Bumrah's brilliance, India narrowly missed out on a series-deciding victory in Sydney, with Clarke suggesting a stronger performance with bat and ball might have changed the outcome. Despite the setback, Bumrah remains a standout, proving significantly more effective than his teammates during the series with an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025