Jasprit Bumrah: The Incomparable Fast Bowling Maestro

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has lauded Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the greatest all-format fast bowler after a stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a series of outstanding performances, Bumrah claimed 32 wickets over five Tests, showcasing a remarkable skill level for an overseas pacer in Australia. Clarke praised Bumrah's versatility, noting he excelled across Test, One Day, and T20 formats, making him arguably the best fast bowler in these contemporary formats.

Despite Bumrah's brilliance, India narrowly missed out on a series-deciding victory in Sydney, with Clarke suggesting a stronger performance with bat and ball might have changed the outcome. Despite the setback, Bumrah remains a standout, proving significantly more effective than his teammates during the series with an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.3.

