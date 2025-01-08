Michael Clarke Hails Jasprit Bumrah as Greatest All-Format Fast Bowler
Michael Clarke has praised Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest fast bowler across all formats, following his standout performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 32 wickets. Despite sustaining an injury during the final Test, Bumrah's impact in various matches solidified his reputation as a cricketing phenomenon.
In a compelling endorsement, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has praised Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest fast bowler across all formats. His assessment comes after the Indian pacer's remarkable "Player of the Series" performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bumrah took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 before a mid-series injury ended his campaign. Despite Bumrah's absence, India's fast bowlers managed a slender first-innings lead, yet Australia pursued a target of 162 on the third day, seizing a 3-1 series victory.
Bumrah's outstanding form saw him just two wickets short of Sydney Barnes' record for wickets in a single series by a visiting fast bowler in Australia. Clarke praised Bumrah's exceptional abilities across varied conditions and formats, elevating him above many cricketing icons.
