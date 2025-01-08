Left Menu

Bournemouth Struck by Dual Injuries: Enes Unal and Evanilson Sidelined

Bournemouth's Enes Unal tore his anterior cruciate ligament in training, while Evanilson had foot surgery. Enes, crucial in the club's unbeaten run, misses the season's remainder. The team's Premier League success is jeopardized as both players recuperate.

Bournemouth has suffered a significant setback with news that striker Enes Unal has torn his anterior cruciate ligament during training, announced by the team on Wednesday. This comes as the club grapples with another injury to forward Evanilson, who recently underwent surgery for a fractured metatarsal.

The club confirmed Unal sustained the injury during a routine drill, affecting his right anterior cruciate ligament. His absence is a major blow to Bournemouth's striking force, as he played an integral part in their current unbeaten run, contributing key goals since September.

Meanwhile, Evanilson, who joined Bournemouth from Porto for a club-record fee, also faces time off the field. The Brazilian striker, who suffered the foot injury in the latest match, has been instrumental with five goals in 19 appearances. The team remains in the Premier League's top bracket despite these setbacks.

