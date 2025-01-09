Lucas Bergvall's Triumph: Tottenham Edges Liverpool

Lucas Bergvall scored an impressive goal for Tottenham Hotspur, securing a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. The 18-year-old's goal came in the 86th minute, a striking finish that stunned Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and delighted the injury-ridden Tottenham side.

The victory marked the end of Liverpool's 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Despite their lackluster performance, the team remains hopeful for a comeback during the upcoming second leg at Anfield. Meanwhile, Newcastle United overcame Arsenal with a 2-0 win in the other semi-final match.

Tottenham's manager Ange Postecoglou faced significant pressure due to recent performance dips and injuries. However, Bergvall's goal and a valiant team effort injected new hope into the squad, pushing them a step closer to winning their first trophy since 2008.

