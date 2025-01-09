Left Menu

Teen Talent Triumphs: Lucas Bergvall Leads Spurs to Shock Win Over Liverpool

Lucas Bergvall's first goal for Tottenham secured a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final. Despite injuries, the 18-year-old Swede impressed with a late winner. Liverpool's long unbeaten streak ended as Spurs capitalized on opportunities, hinting at a promising second leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 04:26 IST
In a stunning twist, Lucas Bergvall's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur secured an unexpected 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. The 18-year-old Swede's decisive goal came in the 86th minute, delighting the home crowd and adding pressure on a Liverpool side struggling to find their best form.

Liverpool, last season's champions of the competition, saw their impressive 24-match unbeaten streak end. Liverpool expressed frustration over a missed second yellow card for Bergvall before his goal. Amidst injuries and challenges, Tottenham showed resilience, setting up a promising second leg.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United triumphed 2-0 over Arsenal in the other semi-final. Despite their injuries and recent form issues, Tottenham's determination and Bergvall's brilliance showcased their potential, evoking memories of past triumphs as they eye their first trophy since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

