Teen Talent Triumphs: Lucas Bergvall Leads Spurs to Shock Win Over Liverpool

In a stunning twist, Lucas Bergvall's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur secured an unexpected 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. The 18-year-old Swede's decisive goal came in the 86th minute, delighting the home crowd and adding pressure on a Liverpool side struggling to find their best form.

Liverpool, last season's champions of the competition, saw their impressive 24-match unbeaten streak end. Liverpool expressed frustration over a missed second yellow card for Bergvall before his goal. Amidst injuries and challenges, Tottenham showed resilience, setting up a promising second leg.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United triumphed 2-0 over Arsenal in the other semi-final. Despite their injuries and recent form issues, Tottenham's determination and Bergvall's brilliance showcased their potential, evoking memories of past triumphs as they eye their first trophy since 2008.

