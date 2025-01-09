Left Menu

Steve Smith Set to Captain Australia as Pat Cummins Takes Leave

Steve Smith has been named interim captain for Australia's Test series against Sri Lanka due to Pat Cummins' paternity leave and injury. Newcomers include Cooper Connolly and Nathan McSweeney, with notable absences such as Glenn Maxwell. The series is part of the World Test Championship cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Steve Smith will take the helm as captain for Australia's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting January 29, as regular skipper Pat Cummins is on paternity leave and nursing an ankle issue. Australia has announced a 16-player squad for the two-Test series.

The selection sees a first Test call-up for former U19 World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, with Nathan McSweeney also returning after missing previous Tests. Spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy have been included, while pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh miss out due to injuries and Champions Trophy preparations.

Selectors, led by George Bailey, opted not to include potential candidates like Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Peter Handscomb, emphasizing new opportunities in Sri Lanka's challenging conditions. The Test series contributes to the World Test Championship cycle, with spots already secured for Australia and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

