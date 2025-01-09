Steve Smith Set to Captain Australia as Pat Cummins Takes Leave

Steve Smith will take the helm as captain for Australia's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, starting January 29, as regular skipper Pat Cummins is on paternity leave and nursing an ankle issue. Australia has announced a 16-player squad for the two-Test series.

The selection sees a first Test call-up for former U19 World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, with Nathan McSweeney also returning after missing previous Tests. Spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy have been included, while pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh miss out due to injuries and Champions Trophy preparations.

Selectors, led by George Bailey, opted not to include potential candidates like Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Peter Handscomb, emphasizing new opportunities in Sri Lanka's challenging conditions. The Test series contributes to the World Test Championship cycle, with spots already secured for Australia and South Africa.

