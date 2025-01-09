EFL Defends Ball Amid Arteta's Criticism

The English Football League (EFL) has come out in defense of the ball used in the League Cup. This follows criticism from Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, who claimed the ball 'flies differently' compared to those used in the Premier League during their match against Newcastle.

Despite Arsenal's 23 shots at goal, they suffered a 2-0 defeat in the semi-final's first leg. Arteta raised concerns about the ball's performance, a notion the EFL has swiftly rebuffed.

The EFL clarified in a statement that the ball complies with FIFA's quality standards and has been used in other significant European competitions. The league emphasized that the same ball is used by all clubs, and there have been no similar complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)