India Poised for Historic Women's Cricket Series Against Ireland
India, led by Smriti Mandhana, follows a dominant performance against the West Indies as they gear up for the historic women's bilateral series against Ireland. The series marks a new chapter, with key players resting and fresh talent ready to step up. Ireland aims for an upset in the looming challenge.
Riding high from a dominant series win against the West Indies, the Indian women's cricket team, captained by Smriti Mandhana, is set to face Ireland in their first-ever bilateral series, starting Friday.
India's comprehensive 3-0 ODI and 2-1 T20 series victories against the West Indies were spearheaded by Mandhana, who scored an impressive 148 and 193 runs, respectively, across formats. Despite missing captain Harmanpreet Kaur and bowler Renuka Singh, India looks to continue their momentum.
While Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal lead batting efforts, newcomers in bowling are under pressure. Ireland, led by Gaby Lewis and featuring WBBL-experienced Orla Prendergast, seeks a breakthrough victory against the formidable Indian side.
