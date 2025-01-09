Shiva Thapa Punches His Way Forward at Elite Men's Boxing Championship

In a spectacular display of skill, reigning champion Shiva Thapa made a strong statement at the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship on Thursday.

Thapa emerged victorious over Enayat Khan with a 5-0 win in the welterweight category, boosting his title defense campaign. He continues to reflect the promise he showed as the youngest Indian to qualify for the Olympics in 2012.

Alongside Assam's Thapa, other front-runners included Sachin Siwach and team SSCB, who demonstrated dominance with victories in multiple categories. This competitive event, featuring nearly 300 athletes, is supported by the Boxing Federation of India and sheds light on India's growing talent pool in boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)