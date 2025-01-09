Left Menu

Shiva Thapa Punches His Way Forward at Elite Men's Boxing Championship

Reigning champion Shiva Thapa showcased his dominance in the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship, achieving a commanding victory. Competitors from Rajasthan and Team SSCB also displayed strong performances. Nearly 300 boxers are participating in the week-long event, aiming for supremacy across various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:15 IST
Shiva Thapa Punches His Way Forward at Elite Men's Boxing Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of skill, reigning champion Shiva Thapa made a strong statement at the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship on Thursday.

Thapa emerged victorious over Enayat Khan with a 5-0 win in the welterweight category, boosting his title defense campaign. He continues to reflect the promise he showed as the youngest Indian to qualify for the Olympics in 2012.

Alongside Assam's Thapa, other front-runners included Sachin Siwach and team SSCB, who demonstrated dominance with victories in multiple categories. This competitive event, featuring nearly 300 athletes, is supported by the Boxing Federation of India and sheds light on India's growing talent pool in boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025