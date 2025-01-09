Left Menu

Martin Guptill Bows Out of Cricket with Unfinished Business

Martin Guptill reflects on his cricketing career, expressing disappointment over its abrupt end. Despite a successful career with New Zealand, he felt sidelined in favor of younger players. Guptill, who played 198 ODIs and 122 T20Is, retired after exploring opportunities in global T20 leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:36 IST
Martin Guptill Bows Out of Cricket with Unfinished Business
Martin Guptill
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Martin Guptill, one of New Zealand's most successful white-ball cricketers, has announced his retirement while expressing frustration over how his international career concluded. The 38-year-old, who felt he had more to offer, scored an impressive 7,346 runs in 198 ODIs and had notable achievements in T20 cricket.

After being sidelined in recent years as New Zealand Cricket shifted focus towards younger talent, Guptill found himself without a place in the squad for the 2023 World Cup. As a result, he ventured into various global T20 leagues upon returning his contract in 2022.

Despite the circumstances of his departure, Guptill retains pride in his contributions, including a record-breaking ODI debut and crucial World Cup performances. Reflecting on his career, he expressed satisfaction for having played as an opener, emphasizing he had no regrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025