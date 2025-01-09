Martin Guptill Bows Out of Cricket with Unfinished Business

Martin Guptill, one of New Zealand's most successful white-ball cricketers, has announced his retirement while expressing frustration over how his international career concluded. The 38-year-old, who felt he had more to offer, scored an impressive 7,346 runs in 198 ODIs and had notable achievements in T20 cricket.

After being sidelined in recent years as New Zealand Cricket shifted focus towards younger talent, Guptill found himself without a place in the squad for the 2023 World Cup. As a result, he ventured into various global T20 leagues upon returning his contract in 2022.

Despite the circumstances of his departure, Guptill retains pride in his contributions, including a record-breaking ODI debut and crucial World Cup performances. Reflecting on his career, he expressed satisfaction for having played as an opener, emphasizing he had no regrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)