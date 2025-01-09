Bayern Munich Faces Key Player Absences Ahead of Crucial Bundesliga Clash

Bayern Munich is grappling with player absences ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Standout midfielder Jamal Musiala is sidelined by the flu, necessitating a temporary break from training, according to the club's announcement on Thursday.

Musiala's 14 goals and six assists this season underscore his crucial role, with his nine Bundesliga goals tying him for the fourth highest in the league. His absence creates a significant void in Bayern's attacking options.

In addition, the team's goalkeeping situation remains uncertain with Daniel Peretz suffering a kidney injury during Wednesday's training. Peretz had replaced the injured Manuel Neuer before the winter break and recently featured in a friendly against Salzburg. Bayern currently leads the Bundesliga, holding a four-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen.

(With inputs from agencies.)