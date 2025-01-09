Bayern Munich Faces Key Player Absences Ahead of Crucial Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich faces a challenging start to the year as key midfielder Jamal Musiala has been sidelined by the flu. Additionally, goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is unlikely to feature due to a kidney injury, leaving options open for his replacement. Bayern currently leads the Bundesliga by four points.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayern Munich is grappling with player absences ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Standout midfielder Jamal Musiala is sidelined by the flu, necessitating a temporary break from training, according to the club's announcement on Thursday.
Musiala's 14 goals and six assists this season underscore his crucial role, with his nine Bundesliga goals tying him for the fourth highest in the league. His absence creates a significant void in Bayern's attacking options.
In addition, the team's goalkeeping situation remains uncertain with Daniel Peretz suffering a kidney injury during Wednesday's training. Peretz had replaced the injured Manuel Neuer before the winter break and recently featured in a friendly against Salzburg. Bayern currently leads the Bundesliga, holding a four-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Football Legend: Hugo 'Cholo' Sotil Passes at 75
Joakim Alexandersson: A Dazzling Debut with Indian Women's Football
Former Footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn in as Georgian President Amid Contentious Political Climate
Asian Football Weekly Highlights: Triumphs and Transitions
Indian Football's Tumultuous Year: A Farewell to Sunil Chhetri and Future Uncertainties