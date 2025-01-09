Left Menu

Wolves Bolster Defense with Agbadou Signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Emmanuel Agbadou, a central defender from Stade de Reims, on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth £16.6 million. Agbadou becomes new manager Vitor Pereira's first signing, aimed at strengthening Wolves' defense as they struggle in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:11 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have strengthened their squad with the addition of central defender Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1's Stade de Reims. The signing was announced on Thursday, with a contract spanning four and a half years and an optional extra 12 months.

Agbadou, 27, is a standout talent and former captain of Reims, making him new manager Vitor Pereira's first acquisition in Wolves' bid to fortify their struggling defense. Currently, Wolves are precariously positioned at 17th in the Premier League, tied on points with relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi expressed enthusiasm about the transfer, highlighting that the recruitment team had long identified Agbadou as a perfect fit for the squad. Wolves will test their strengthened lineup in the upcoming FA Cup third-round clash against Bristol City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

