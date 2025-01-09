Sumit Nagal Sets Sights on Australian Open Glory

India's top-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, is gearing up for a significant challenge as he takes on world number 26, Tomas Machac, in the opening round of the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old player, currently ranked 96th on the ATP tour, secured his spot in the main draw as one of the globe's top 104 players, aiming to replicate last year's performance at Melbourne Park where he defeated Alexander Bublik.

Nagal recently made headlines after declining to participate in the Davis Cup, a decision that stirred conversations in the tennis community. His recent match at the Auckland ASB Classic saw him losing a close encounter against Alex Michelsen.

