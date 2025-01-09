Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Sets Sights on Australian Open Glory

Sumit Nagal, India's highest-ranked singles tennis player, is set to face Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic in the Australian Open's opening round. Nagal, ranked 96th on ATP, enters the Grand Slam after a challenging early exit at the Auckland ASB Classic and controversy over his Davis Cup refusal.

Updated: 09-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:43 IST
India's top-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, is gearing up for a significant challenge as he takes on world number 26, Tomas Machac, in the opening round of the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old player, currently ranked 96th on the ATP tour, secured his spot in the main draw as one of the globe's top 104 players, aiming to replicate last year's performance at Melbourne Park where he defeated Alexander Bublik.

Nagal recently made headlines after declining to participate in the Davis Cup, a decision that stirred conversations in the tennis community. His recent match at the Auckland ASB Classic saw him losing a close encounter against Alex Michelsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

