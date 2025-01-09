Left Menu

Danilo's Triumphant Return to Nottingham Forest Squad

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo returns to the squad after recovering from a broken ankle suffered in August. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Danilo's inclusion for Saturday's FA Cup match against Luton Town. Although not starting, his return is a boost for the team on a winning streak.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is poised for a comeback to the squad, marking his first appearance since his ankle injury in August. The news comes ahead of the team's FA Cup third round encounter with Luton Town. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Danilo's inclusion in the squad, though he won't be starting the match.

Brazilian player Danilo sustained the injury following a collision with Antoine Semenyo during a match against Bournemouth, resulting in a 1-1 draw. He was quickly taken to the hospital after extensive treatment on the pitch. His return is highly anticipated by fans and management alike.

Nottingham Forest maintains a strong position, being third in the Premier League and riding a six-match winning streak. Following the clash with Luton, they are set to continue their league campaign against current leaders Liverpool on Tuesday.

