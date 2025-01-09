Everton Sacks Dyche: A Shift in Leadership

In a surprising move, Everton Football Club has parted ways with manager Sean Dyche just hours ahead of their FA Cup clash against Peterborough. The decision marks a significant leadership change within the club.

The responsibility of guiding the first team has been temporarily handed to under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman, as they step in as interim managers.

This development comes as Everton seeks to stabilize their season, with Baines and Coleman tasked with steering the club forward amidst this transitional period.

(With inputs from agencies.)