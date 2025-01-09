Left Menu

Everton Sacks Dyche: A Shift in Leadership

Premier League club Everton has dismissed manager Sean Dyche shortly before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough, appointing Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman as interim leaders.

Updated: 09-01-2025 22:10 IST
In a surprising move, Everton Football Club has parted ways with manager Sean Dyche just hours ahead of their FA Cup clash against Peterborough. The decision marks a significant leadership change within the club.

The responsibility of guiding the first team has been temporarily handed to under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman, as they step in as interim managers.

This development comes as Everton seeks to stabilize their season, with Baines and Coleman tasked with steering the club forward amidst this transitional period.

