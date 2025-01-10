Coco Gauff's Rise: Aiming for Australian Open Glory

Under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, Coco Gauff dazzled fans during a mixed doubles exhibition match with Andrey Rublev, as she delivered serves close to 200 kph. This light-hearted event, ahead of the Australian Open, showcased her refined techniques — a result of diligent practice.

With coaches Matt Daly and JC Faurel refining her forehand and serve, Gauff stands ready to challenge Aryna Sabalenka and other top contenders at the year's first Grand Slam. Gauff focuses on her growth rather than pressure from big events.

Fellow player Iga Swiatek recognized Gauff's progress, having been bested by her at the WTA Finals. Gauff's triumphs on court illustrate her commitment to fill her trophy cabinet with prestigious titles this upcoming season.

