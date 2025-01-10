Chennaiyin's 'Near Win': Coyle Frustrated by Odisha's Late Equalizer

In a dramatic clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle was left frustrated after his side failed to secure a win against Odisha FC despite taking a two-goal lead. The eventful match saw Wilmar Jordan Gil score twice following assists from Connor Shields.

Chennaiyin appeared set for a straightforward victory, but Odisha's new recruits orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Dorielton's neat finish and Rahul KP's late equalizer, which saw an overhead kick deflect into the net, dashed the home side's hopes for three points.

Coyle admired his squad's performance but lamented the missed chances, highlighting Gil's close call to extend the lead and the overall frustration from not clinching the win. Connor Shields' contributions were acknowledged as pivotal, demonstrating a commendable captain's outing in Ryan Edwards' absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)