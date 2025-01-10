Left Menu

Chennaiyin's 'Near Win': Coyle Frustrated by Odisha's Late Equalizer

Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle expressed frustration over a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC. Despite leading with two goals by Wilmar Jordan Gil, Odisha's new signings equalized late in the match. Coyle praised his team's performance but rued missed opportunities. Chennaiyin remains 10th in the standings.

Owen Coyle. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennaiyin FC's head coach Owen Coyle was left frustrated after his side failed to secure a win against Odisha FC despite taking a two-goal lead. The eventful match saw Wilmar Jordan Gil score twice following assists from Connor Shields.

Chennaiyin appeared set for a straightforward victory, but Odisha's new recruits orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Dorielton's neat finish and Rahul KP's late equalizer, which saw an overhead kick deflect into the net, dashed the home side's hopes for three points.

Coyle admired his squad's performance but lamented the missed chances, highlighting Gil's close call to extend the lead and the overall frustration from not clinching the win. Connor Shields' contributions were acknowledged as pivotal, demonstrating a commendable captain's outing in Ryan Edwards' absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

