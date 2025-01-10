Gael Monfils Defies Age: Reaches 35th ATP Tour Final

In a remarkable display of endurance and skill, Gael Monfils has carved his name into tennis history as the second oldest player, since 1990, to reach a men's elite tennis tour final. The 38-year-old Frenchman achieved this feat by defeating American Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the semifinals at Auckland.

Monfils' achievement places him alongside the likes of Ivo Karlovic and Stan Wawrinka in the age-defying records of tennis. While Karlovic holds the ATP Tour record for being the oldest finalist, Monfils has surpassed Wawrinka, reaching the final at an age of 38 years, 131 days.

As Monfils prepares to face Zizou Bergs in the final, he reflects on his career-long reputation for resilience and defensive prowess on the court. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy, the youngest American semi-finalist since Reilly Opelka, continues to make headlines after a standout Challenger Tour season.

(With inputs from agencies.)