Chirag Duhan Reaches Semifinals at SM Krishna Memorial Open

In an impressive display of skill and determination, India's 21-year-old tennis player Chirag Duhan has advanced to the semifinals of the SM Krishna Memorial Open. Duhan triumphed over compatriot Ishaque Eqbal with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (1) at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.
Duhan's next challenge comes in the form of top seed Jay Clarke, who previously defeated him in Ahmedabad last week. Expressing his eagerness to turn the tables, Duhan emphasized concentrating on his own game without being distracted by Clarke's past performance.
In the doubles category, the Indian duo of SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha showcased their prowess, advancing to the finals. They overcame fellow Indians Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar, highlighting the day's thrilling tennis clashes at the tournament.
