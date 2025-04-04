Left Menu

Chirag Duhan Reaches Semifinals at SM Krishna Memorial Open

India's 21-year-old Chirag Duhan advanced to the semifinals of the SM Krishna Memorial Open by defeating Ishaque Eqbal. He will face top-seed Jay Clarke, eager to avenge last week's loss. In doubles, Indian duo SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha reached the finals after a strong performance.

Chirag Duhan in action during SM Krishna Memorial Open (Image: SM Krishna Memorial Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and determination, India's 21-year-old tennis player Chirag Duhan has advanced to the semifinals of the SM Krishna Memorial Open. Duhan triumphed over compatriot Ishaque Eqbal with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (1) at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru.

Duhan's next challenge comes in the form of top seed Jay Clarke, who previously defeated him in Ahmedabad last week. Expressing his eagerness to turn the tables, Duhan emphasized concentrating on his own game without being distracted by Clarke's past performance.

In the doubles category, the Indian duo of SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha showcased their prowess, advancing to the finals. They overcame fellow Indians Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar, highlighting the day's thrilling tennis clashes at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

