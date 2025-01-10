Rinku Singh, an emerging talent in Indian cricket, has been making waves with his remarkable batting performances, especially in the Indian Premier League and on the international stage. His prowess with the bat has quickly garnered him a sizeable fan following.

A shining example of his skill was during the T20I series against South Africa in December 2023. Playing in Gqeberha, Singh delivered a stellar performance, scoring 68 runs off 39 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes. Despite India's eventual loss, Singh's innings, highlighted by his impressive strike rate of 174.35, bolstered India's total considerably.

One of his remarkable sixes shattered the media box glass—a testament to his powerful hitting. Interestingly, the glass remains unrepaired due to financial strains and as a nod to Singh's unforgettable innings, with plans to preserve it as a commemorative artifact upon his signature.

