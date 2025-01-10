Left Menu

Rinku Singh's Smashing Legacy: Broken Glass and Boundaries

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, known for his explosive batting in the IPL and internationally, left a lasting impact during a 2023 T20I match against South Africa. His powerful six shattered the media box glass, which remains unpatched, symbolizing his memorable innings and the stadium's financial woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:33 IST
Rinku Singh's Smashing Legacy: Broken Glass and Boundaries
Rinku Singh. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rinku Singh, an emerging talent in Indian cricket, has been making waves with his remarkable batting performances, especially in the Indian Premier League and on the international stage. His prowess with the bat has quickly garnered him a sizeable fan following.

A shining example of his skill was during the T20I series against South Africa in December 2023. Playing in Gqeberha, Singh delivered a stellar performance, scoring 68 runs off 39 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes. Despite India's eventual loss, Singh's innings, highlighted by his impressive strike rate of 174.35, bolstered India's total considerably.

One of his remarkable sixes shattered the media box glass—a testament to his powerful hitting. Interestingly, the glass remains unrepaired due to financial strains and as a nod to Singh's unforgettable innings, with plans to preserve it as a commemorative artifact upon his signature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025