Pakistan's 'Strike Force': A New Era for T20 Talent

Pakistan is setting its sights on the next T20 World Cup by initiating a new player improvement and scouting program known as 'strike force'.

The initiative, spearheaded by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, aims to discover and cultivate young talents who can fulfill the demands of T20 cricket as powerful hitters.

The program kicks off in Lahore and includes an extensive 90-day training camp, where 25 players with domestic and international experience will be honed for T20 excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)