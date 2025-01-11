Asitha Fernando Shines as Sri Lanka Levels Final ODI Match Against New Zealand

In a thrilling conclusion to the ODI series, Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando played a pivotal role in his team's victory against New Zealand in Auckland, earning the 'Player of the Match' accolade with impressive figures of 3/26 in seven overs. The performance not only secured a win in the final match but also provided a much-needed morale boost after the team's earlier defeats in the series.

Sri Lanka's final burst of success couldn't overturn New Zealand's series win, with the Kiwis taking the trophy home 2-1. However, strong performances in the last game have set the foundation for Sri Lanka's upcoming fixtures. The third ODI saw Charith Asanka opting to bat first, leading his team to a total of 290 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs, a challenging target for the hosts.

Key contributors for Sri Lanka included Pathum Nissanka, who smashed 66 off 42 balls, Kusal Mendis with 54, Janith Liyange chipping in 53, and Kamindu Mendis adding 46 to the scoreboard. Despite a valiant effort with the ball from New Zealand's Matt Henry, who took four wickets, the team could only manage 150 all out in 29.4 overs in response. As New Zealand struggled, Sri Lanka's bowlers capitalized, with Fernando, Theekshana, and Malinga each taking three wickets, cementing a memorable victory for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)