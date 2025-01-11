Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan's Bowling Ban Upheld

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan remains banned from bowling by the ECB after failing a reassessment. He can still play as a batsman. The former captain's bowling was initially banned for exceeding elbow extension limits, and he faced a two-year suspension in 2019 for anti-corruption breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, continues to face a bowling ban in England cricket, following his unsuccessful attempt to clear an independent reassessment. The decision, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday, prolongs his suspension by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Despite this setback, Shakib is still permitted to participate in cricket as a batsman. The 37-year-old cricketer is eligible for selection in the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he could contribute solely with the bat.

Shakib's bowling technique first came under scrutiny during a County Championship match last year, leading to his current suspension for improper elbow extension. His career has also been marked by a significant two-year ban in 2019, imposed by the ICC for breaching anti-corruption regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

