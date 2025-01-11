Shakib Al Hasan's Bowling Ban Upheld
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan remains banned from bowling by the ECB after failing a reassessment. He can still play as a batsman. The former captain's bowling was initially banned for exceeding elbow extension limits, and he faced a two-year suspension in 2019 for anti-corruption breaches.
Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, continues to face a bowling ban in England cricket, following his unsuccessful attempt to clear an independent reassessment. The decision, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday, prolongs his suspension by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Despite this setback, Shakib is still permitted to participate in cricket as a batsman. The 37-year-old cricketer is eligible for selection in the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he could contribute solely with the bat.
Shakib's bowling technique first came under scrutiny during a County Championship match last year, leading to his current suspension for improper elbow extension. His career has also been marked by a significant two-year ban in 2019, imposed by the ICC for breaching anti-corruption regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
