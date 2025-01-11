Left Menu

Rhodes Weighs in on India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Defeat

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes offered insights into India's recent 3-1 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rhodes highlighted the high expectations surrounding Team India and discussed the challenges faced by visiting teams in Australia, urging not to single out individual players for blame.

Updated: 11-01-2025 23:32 IST
Jonty Rhodes. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has shared his perspective on Team India's recent performance against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Speaking during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, he described the Indian team's 3-1 series loss as a missed opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship Final.

Rhodes emphasized the difficulty of winning Test matches in Australia, a challenge any visiting team must prepare for. He noted that expectations may have been unusually high for India, recalling their previous successes on Australian soil. The rigors of an Australian tour, including on-field confrontations, were highlighted as part of the challenge.

The former cricketer also stressed the importance of viewing cricket as a team sport. Pointing fingers at specific players, such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their underwhelming performances, overlooks the collective responsibility of the squad. Instead, understanding what benefits the team and ensuring agreement among players is vital, he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

