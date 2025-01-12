Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

The Australian Open commenced as planned under overcast skies in Melbourne with temperatures at 27 degrees Celsius. Rain was expected later in the day, adding potential intrigue to the proceedings.

Aryna Sabalenka, aiming for her third consecutive win, was set to compete at the prestigious Rod Laver Arena, followed by Alexander Zverev's pursuit of his first Grand Slam title. The matches featured top-tier matchups across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena.

Highlights included fierce contests such as Zheng Qinwen versus Anca Todoni, and Casper Ruud against Jaume Munar, ensuring a day filled with top-seed clashes and thrilling gameplay for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

