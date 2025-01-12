Left Menu

Australian Open: Anticipation and Comebacks on Melbourne Courts

The 2023 Australian Open kicks off with exciting matches, featuring Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek. Nick Kyrgios makes a comeback post-injury, while Coco Gauff faces Sofia Kenin. Naomi Osaka meets Caroline Garcia again after their clash last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:29 IST
Australian Open: Anticipation and Comebacks on Melbourne Courts
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open commences at Melbourne Park, showcasing top players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who are in pursuit of Grand Slam glory. Amid the tension, Sinner faces uncertainty due to a doping probe, impacting his gameplay as he vies for his third major title.

Meanwhile, home favorite Nick Kyrgios returns to action against Britain's Jacob Fearnley after a two-year hiatus caused by injuries. Despite being unranked and grappling with an abdominal strain, Kyrgios exudes confidence in his skills as he looks to recapture past form.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff takes on Sofia Kenin, mindful of Kenin's past win against her. Naomi Osaka, still recovering from an injury, engages Caroline Garcia in a first-round repeat of last year's encounter, hoping for redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025