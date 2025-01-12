Australian Open: Anticipation and Comebacks on Melbourne Courts

The Australian Open commences at Melbourne Park, showcasing top players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who are in pursuit of Grand Slam glory. Amid the tension, Sinner faces uncertainty due to a doping probe, impacting his gameplay as he vies for his third major title.

Meanwhile, home favorite Nick Kyrgios returns to action against Britain's Jacob Fearnley after a two-year hiatus caused by injuries. Despite being unranked and grappling with an abdominal strain, Kyrgios exudes confidence in his skills as he looks to recapture past form.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff takes on Sofia Kenin, mindful of Kenin's past win against her. Naomi Osaka, still recovering from an injury, engages Caroline Garcia in a first-round repeat of last year's encounter, hoping for redemption.

