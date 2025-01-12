Left Menu

Rain Chaos at Australian Open: Dramatic First Day Highlights

The Australian Open's first day faced rain delays, causing match cancellations. Notable performances include Casper Ruud's victory over Jaume Munar, Kei Nishikori's comeback win against Thiago Monteiro, and Zheng Qinwen's triumph over Anca Todoni. Despite disruptions, key matches continued on main showcourts under closed roofs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:12 IST
The opening day of the Australian Open was marked by rain-induced chaos, leading to multiple match cancellations and suspensions. Play on the outer courts was halted for over six hours due to heavy showers, which delayed the schedule, although matches continued under the protection of closed roofs on the main showcourts.

Among the highlights amidst the rain delays were notable performances by top seeds. Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud triumphed over Spaniard Jaume Munar after an intense five-set battle. Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori overcame Thiago Monteiro in a five-set thriller, demonstrating resilience by saving two match points.

Despite the weather interruptions, Zheng Qinwen of China shone as she defeated Romanian Anca Todoni to advance in the tournament. The storied tournament underlined the players' adaptability and determination as they navigated the challenging conditions on the first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

