Casper Ruud: From Grand Slam Finals to Heartfelt Proposals
Casper Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, recently proposed to his girlfriend, Maria Galligani, and confessed that he was more nervous than playing in major tennis finals. Ruud's engagement announcement coincided with his progression in the Australian Open, where he defeated Jaume Munar in a five-set match.
- Country:
- Australia
Casper Ruud, a well-known figure in the world of tennis, is no stranger to pressure, having competed in three Grand Slam finals. Yet, he revealed his most nerve-wracking moment was proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Maria Galligani.
After his recent victory against Jaume Munar at the Australian Open, Ruud shared insights during an on-court interview. When queried about the nerve levels comparing the French Open final against Rafa Nadal and his marriage proposal, Ruud admitted, 'The pulse got up there when you're about to go down on your knees.'
Despite the shared history with Munar at Nadal Academy, Ruud managed to navigate the first round at Melbourne Park, expressing determination not to bow out early. The tennis star's recent engagement adds a joyful chapter to his thriving sports career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
