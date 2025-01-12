Left Menu

Sabalenka's Quest for Australian Open 'Threepeat'

Aryna Sabalenka started her campaign for a third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding victory over Sloane Stephens. Despite initial struggles, she secured her 15th straight hardcourt Grand Slam win. Due to political reasons, Sabalenka competes without her national flag but remains a dominant force.

Aryna Sabalenka commenced her pursuit of a third consecutive Australian Open title with a powerful display, defeating Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2. Despite a shaky start where she was broken twice in the first set, Sabalenka's forceful forehand secured her a 15th successive triumph at hardcourt Grand Slams on Sunday.

Playing on the iconic Rod Laver Arena, where she has twice lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, Sabalenka reflected on her affinity with the crowd. 'I think I just love the people, love the crowd. I love all the support I feel during basically every match I played there,' she remarked.

Despite her achievements, the political landscape prevents her from competing under the Belarusian flag. Sabalenka expressed her hope to one day see her country's flag beside her name again in competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

