Wankhede at 50: Celebrating Mumbai's Cricket Legends

Mumbai's cricket icons, including Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli, were honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as festivities began celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium. The celebrations aim to commemorate the rich history of Mumbai cricket.

The main event is scheduled for January 19 at Wankhede Stadium, bringing together legendary players and honoring contributors to Mumbai's cricket legacy. Gavaskar expressed gratitude for MCA's support throughout his career while Kambli, in recovery from recent health issues, offered guidance to aspiring players.

As part of the celebrations, MCA organized cricket matches and announced additional festivities, including a coffee table book and a commemorative stamp release. The celebrations will highlight the contributions of past players and encourage Mumbai's youth to continue the cricket legacy.

