Zverev's Quest for Melbourne Glory: A Strong Start at the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev, entering the Australian Open as the second seed, displayed his championship ambitions with a decisive victory over Lucas Pouille on Sunday. The German player cruised through the match, finishing with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to secure his place in the second round.

Zverev, twice a Grand Slam runner-up, took control early with an inside-out forehand winner that secured the first set. He built upon his momentum to command a 3-1 lead in the next set, leaving his opponent, Pouille, struggling under the pressure and heat.

The match concluded with Zverev serving an ace to defeat the 2019 semi-finalist, setting the stage for a second-round face-off against Pedro Martinez, who advanced after his opponent retired due to injury.

