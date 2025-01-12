Left Menu

Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy

The Kho Kho World Cup begins with 23 men's and women's teams, including newcomers like Poland and South Africa, converging at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Participants praise the strategic and energetic facets of the sport, anticipating competitive matches leading up to the finals on January 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:00 IST
Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited Kho Kho World Cup kicks off at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with 23 teams from around the globe participating. Competitors express their excitement, anticipating the blend of physical exertion and strategic depth the sport demands.

Teams from both the men's and women's sections are eager to showcase their skills, with the tournament finals slated for January 19. Noteworthy is the enthusiasm of new entrants like Poland, who are embracing the challenge of the game despite their inexperience.

As the tournament unfolds, teams like South Africa are set on giving tough competition, particularly to strong contenders like India. The Australian women's team highlights the sport's engaging mix of playfulness and strategy, as the host nation readies for its opening match against Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025