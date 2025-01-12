Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off: A Blend of Energy and Strategy

The eagerly awaited Kho Kho World Cup kicks off at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with 23 teams from around the globe participating. Competitors express their excitement, anticipating the blend of physical exertion and strategic depth the sport demands.

Teams from both the men's and women's sections are eager to showcase their skills, with the tournament finals slated for January 19. Noteworthy is the enthusiasm of new entrants like Poland, who are embracing the challenge of the game despite their inexperience.

As the tournament unfolds, teams like South Africa are set on giving tough competition, particularly to strong contenders like India. The Australian women's team highlights the sport's engaging mix of playfulness and strategy, as the host nation readies for its opening match against Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)