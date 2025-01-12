IPL to Adopt ICC Conduct Code for Upcoming Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to implement the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct for players in the upcoming season, starting on March 21. This announcement came after a meeting held by the governing council on Sunday.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president and former IPL chairman, had initially conveyed to media outlets that the tournament would begin on March 23. However, a senior governing council member clarified that the start date will be either March 20 or 21, noting the decision to align with ICC's regulations.

An IPL governing council member, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed, "From now on, ICC's sanctioned penalties will apply to Level 1, 2, or 3 offenses. Until now, the IPL had its own Code of Conduct, but moving forward, Playing Conditions will adhere to ICC T20I regulations." Meanwhile, the Women's Premier League will host its matches in Lucknow, Mumbai, Baroda, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)