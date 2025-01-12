Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Australian Open Day One

Highlights of the first day of the Australian Open on Sunday (all times GMT): 1150 HUMBERT BEATS GIGANTE

NBA roundup: Ja Morant's late baskets propel Grizzlies past Wolves

Ja Morant made back-to-back baskets in the final minute to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 127-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Morant finished with 12 points on just 5-for-19 shooting but came up when it mattered most for Memphis, which won the opener of a four-game road trip. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 33 points and eight rebounds, and Desmond Bane scored 21 points.

Alpine skiing-American Macuga wins super-G, Vonn fourth

American Lauren Macuga claimed her first World Cup victory on Sunday in a super-G race in St. Anton, Austria as her compatriot Lindsey Vonn finished fourth on her comeback to the sport. Macuga delivered an almost flawless run, winning by 0.68 seconds ahead of Austria's Stephanie Veiner with Italy's Federica Brignone finished third.

Tennis-Sabalenka, Zverev shine after rain stops play in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka opened her bid for a third straight Australian Open title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens on Sunday after rain had washed away a good chunk of play on the opening day at Melbourne Park. The top seed did not have it all her own way against the 2017 U.S. Open champion but wrapped up the win in little more than an hour on Rod Laver Arena, one of three courts where play continued under closed roofs during the deluge.

Top 25 roundup: Cooper Flagg sets ACC record in No. 4 Duke's win

Freshman Cooper Flagg rang up 42 points and No. 4 Duke held off visiting Notre Dame for an 86-78 victory Saturday afternoon in Durham, N.C. Flagg made 11 of 14 shots from the field, including a 4-for-6 mark on 3-pointers, and went 16-for-17 on free throws in setting a record for the most points scored by a freshman in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He also became the first Duke player to reach 40 points since J.J. Redick did it twice in January 2006 and marked the most points for any Blue Devil since Danny Ferry's 58 in 1988. Flagg also distributed a team-high seven assists and pulled in six rebounds.

Tennis-Zverev eases past Pouille into Australian Open second round

Second seed Alexander Zverev barely needed to get out of third gear as the German cruised past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4 and into Australian Open second round on Sunday. Twice Grand Slam runner-up Zverev has made no secret of his ambition to lift a maiden major at Melbourne Park this year and the 2024 semi-finalist hit the ground running.

Tennis-World number 219 Habib puts Lebanon on the map at Australian Open

Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib broke new ground for the strife-torn nation on Sunday as he beat China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4) 6-4 7-6(6) to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The world number 219 became his country's first player to win a men's singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era and soaked up wild cheers from a rowdy crowd packing the small terraces on Melbourne Park's Court 13.

NHL roundup: Bruins net last-second OT goal to edge Panthers

David Pastrnak scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime for the Boston Bruins, who snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla. Pastrnak, who finished with two goals and one assist, got the game winner on an attempted pass that deflected in off the stick of Florida's Sam Reinhart. The puck carried over the head of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for Pastrnak's sixth goal in his past five games.

Tennis-Game, set and match: Ruud says proposing to girlfriend topped any Grand Slam final

Casper Ruud is a three-times Grand Slam finalist who has played the greats of the game on the biggest of stages, but the world number six admitted his pulse was racing when he went down on one knee to propose to his long-time girlfriend. Ruud, who beat Jaume Munar 6-3 1-6 7-5 2-6 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday, had announced his engagement to Maria Galligani in November and his fiancee was watching on as he marched into the second round.

