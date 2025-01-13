Left Menu

FA Cup Fourth Round Showdown: Powerhouse Clashes Await

The FA Cup fourth round features several high-profile matches, including Manchester United vs. Leicester City, with Ruud van Nistelrooy returning to Old Trafford. Manchester City faces a favorable draw against lower-tier teams, while Brighton plays Chelsea and Everton meets Bournemouth in all Premier League encounters. Matches run from February 7-10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 00:04 IST
FA Cup Fourth Round Showdown: Powerhouse Clashes Await
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The stage is set for an exciting fourth round of the FA Cup, highlighted by a clash between reigning champions Manchester United and Leicester City. This game marks the return of Ruud van Nistelrooy to Old Trafford, where he had a brief stint as United's interim manager earlier this season before moving to Leicester.

Last season's runners-up, Manchester City, appear to have a less challenging path as they are set to play against either League One's Leyton Orient or Championship's Derby County. Meanwhile, Premier League frontrunners Liverpool will host Plymouth Argyle, and League Two's Doncaster Rovers are set to face Crystal Palace.

In other notable matchups, Brighton & Hove Albion will tackle Chelsea, Everton faces Bournemouth, and Aston Villa prepares to host Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a series of thrilling Premier League battles. The fourth-round matches are scheduled for February 7-10, with remaining third-round games taking place early next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025