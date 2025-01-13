FA Cup Fourth Round Showdown: Powerhouse Clashes Await

The stage is set for an exciting fourth round of the FA Cup, highlighted by a clash between reigning champions Manchester United and Leicester City. This game marks the return of Ruud van Nistelrooy to Old Trafford, where he had a brief stint as United's interim manager earlier this season before moving to Leicester.

Last season's runners-up, Manchester City, appear to have a less challenging path as they are set to play against either League One's Leyton Orient or Championship's Derby County. Meanwhile, Premier League frontrunners Liverpool will host Plymouth Argyle, and League Two's Doncaster Rovers are set to face Crystal Palace.

In other notable matchups, Brighton & Hove Albion will tackle Chelsea, Everton faces Bournemouth, and Aston Villa prepares to host Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a series of thrilling Premier League battles. The fourth-round matches are scheduled for February 7-10, with remaining third-round games taking place early next week.

